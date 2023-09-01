Dominic Smith, with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 77 of 123 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (4.9%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.1% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3%.

He has scored in 42 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .250 AVG .259 .318 OBP .333 .296 SLG .371 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 20 37/16 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

