Alex Call vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .435 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .198 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 48 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 53 of 108 games this year (49.1%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (13.9%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23.1% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.205
|AVG
|.191
|.294
|OBP
|.310
|.310
|SLG
|.284
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/22
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 20-year-old has put together a 2.68 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .199 to opposing hitters.
