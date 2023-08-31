William & Mary vs. Campbell: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The William & Mary Tribe (0-0) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) will meet in a matchup of CAA teams on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium. The Fighting Camels will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the William & Mary vs. Campbell matchup.
William & Mary vs. Campbell Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FloSports
- City: Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
William & Mary vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|William & Mary Moneyline
|Campbell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|William & Mary (-15.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|William & Mary (-14.5)
|52.5
|-700
|+500
William & Mary vs. Campbell Betting Trends
- William & Mary won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Tribe covered the spread twice when favored by 15.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).
- Campbell won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.
- The Fighting Camels covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).
