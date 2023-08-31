Riley Adams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Thursday, Riley Adams (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Adams has gotten a hit in 21 of 38 games this season (55.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (31.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Adams has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (28.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (15.8%).
- In seven of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.370
|AVG
|.161
|.425
|OBP
|.235
|.671
|SLG
|.258
|14
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|23/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.96), 19th in WHIP (1.172), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
