Nicky Lopez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 27, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .240 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 44.3% of his 70 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 70 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this year (18.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (24.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|4
|.220
|AVG
|.400
|.366
|OBP
|.375
|.286
|SLG
|.667
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|16/18
|K/BB
|3/0
|3
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Lynn (10-9) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 170 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2).
