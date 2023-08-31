The Las Vegas Aces (30-6) hit the court against the Washington Mystics (17-18) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 31, 2023 on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Aces

Washington averages only 0.1 fewer points per game (80.5) than Las Vegas gives up (80.6).

The Mystics are 10-7 when they shoot higher than 42.8% from the field.

Washington is hitting 33.3% of its shots from three-point distance, which is only 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 34.1% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mystics are 8-7 when shooting over 34.1% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 2.5 more rebounds per game than Washington's average.

Mystics Recent Performance

While the Mystics are putting up 80.5 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 79.8 points per contest.

While Washington is posting 80.5 points per game in 2023, it has fallen short of that in its past 10 games, producing 79.8 points per contest.

In their past 10 games, the Mystics are sinking 8.5 treys per game, 0.9 more than their season average (7.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (35.4%) compared to their season average (33.3%).

Mystics Injuries