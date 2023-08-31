Matt Olson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 135 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .271 with 70 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Olson is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 68.2% of his games this season (90 of 132), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has an RBI in 60 of 132 games this season, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 16.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.381
|OBP
|.377
|.617
|SLG
|.565
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|76/45
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Lynn (10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 5.56 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.381 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.