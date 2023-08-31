How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario will take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 250 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-high .276 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (770 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-best mark in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.259).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Strider is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Strider will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 26 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-3
|Away
|Darius Vines
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bobby Miller
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Thompson
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Miles Mikolas
