Thursday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) and the Atlanta Braves (87-45) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on August 31.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (15-4) versus the Dodgers and Lance Lynn (10-9).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 119 times and won 79, or 66.4%, of those games.

Atlanta is 68-28 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 59.2% chance to win.

Atlanta leads MLB with 770 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule