Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on August 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 47 walks while batting .199.

Call has picked up a hit in 53 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 58 .207 AVG .191 .293 OBP .310 .314 SLG .284 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/21 K/BB 38/26 4 SB 4

