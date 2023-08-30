Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .278.

Adams has gotten a hit in 21 of 37 games this year (56.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (32.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Adams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (18.9%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .370 AVG .167 .425 OBP .231 .671 SLG .267 14 XBH 4 3 HR 1 12 RBI 7 23/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

