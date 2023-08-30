Riley Adams vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 30 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Nationals vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Blue Jays
|Nationals vs Blue Jays Odds
|Nationals vs Blue Jays Prediction
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .278.
- Adams has gotten a hit in 21 of 37 games this year (56.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (32.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.7% of his games this year, Adams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (18.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Blue Jays
- Click Here for Carter Kieboom
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Keibert Ruiz
- Click Here for Lane Thomas
- Click Here for C.J. Abrams
- Click Here for Dominic Smith
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.370
|AVG
|.167
|.425
|OBP
|.231
|.671
|SLG
|.267
|14
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|23/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.214 WHIP ranks 28th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.