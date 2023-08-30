Player prop betting options for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Washington Nationals matchup at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, starting at 3:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.331/.468 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 143 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 76 runs.

He has a .284/.330/.417 slash line so far this year.

Meneses heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and eight RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 2-for-4 0 0 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 0 3 2

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bassitt Stats

Chris Bassitt (12-7) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 25 5.2 7 4 4 5 2 at Reds Aug. 19 6.0 3 3 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 6.0 4 4 4 6 2 at Red Sox Aug. 6 7.0 7 1 1 6 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 6.0 7 4 4 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Chris Bassitt's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has collected 134 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.340/.438 on the season.

Guerrero will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Springer Stats

George Springer has put up 127 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.403 so far this season.

Springer takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.