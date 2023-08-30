Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (72-61) square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (62-71) in the series rubber match at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, August 30. The game will start at 3:07 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Blue Jays (-250). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (12-7, 4.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (9-11, 4.76 ERA)

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 47, or 52.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

Toronto has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 53, or 44.9%, of the 118 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

