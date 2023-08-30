Joey Meneses vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .284 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- Meneses enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 89 of 125 games this season (71.2%), with multiple hits on 39 occasions (31.2%).
- He has gone deep in 7.2% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 44 games this season (35.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.302
|AVG
|.266
|.342
|OBP
|.319
|.448
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|39
|45/15
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bassitt (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.00), 28th in WHIP (1.214), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).
