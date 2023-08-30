Carter Kieboom vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Carter Kieboom, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 3:07 PM ET.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is hitting .273 with a double and three home runs.
- In four of six games this season (66.7%), Kieboom has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games in 2023, and 13% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this year (50.0%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of six games so far this season.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|-
|AVG
|.273
|-
|OBP
|.304
|-
|SLG
|.727
|-
|XBH
|4
|-
|HR
|3
|-
|RBI
|5
|-
|K/BB
|5/0
|-
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.214 WHIP ranks 28th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st.
