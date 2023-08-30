After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 3:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .253.

In 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

In 14 games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 32 games this year (26.0%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.1% of his games this year (53 of 123), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .251 AVG .254 .311 OBP .295 .405 SLG .417 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 23 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 52/7 18 SB 20

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings