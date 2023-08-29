The Toronto Blue Jays host the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.332/.471 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 76 RBI (142 total hits).

He's slashing .284/.331/.418 so far this season.

Meneses enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles and seven RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Aug. 28 2-for-4 0 0 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 0 3 2 at Yankees Aug. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 26 starts this season.

Berrios has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.55), 30th in WHIP (1.217), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 24 6.0 9 5 5 4 0 at Reds Aug. 18 5.2 1 0 0 8 4 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 4.1 9 6 4 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 133 hits with 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.342/.441 so far this year.

Guerrero will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 126 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .256/.325/.404 on the season.

Springer heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

