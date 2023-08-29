Nationals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (72-60) and the Washington Nationals (61-71) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:07 PM on August 29.
The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (9-9) for the Blue Jays and MacKenzie Gore (6-10) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (44.4%) in those games.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win 19 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (575 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael King
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|W 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|L 2-1
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
|August 31
|Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|September 1
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|September 2
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs JT Chargois
|September 3
|Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
