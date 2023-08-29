Ildemaro Vargas vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .242.
- Vargas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last outings.
- Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.7%).
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (14 of 62), with more than one RBI eight times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 62 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|39
|.222
|AVG
|.254
|.250
|OBP
|.299
|.361
|SLG
|.365
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/8
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Berrios goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 20th, 1.217 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
