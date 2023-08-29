C.J. Abrams vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .465 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .253 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 77 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Abrams has an RBI in 32 of 122 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 53 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.251
|AVG
|.255
|.311
|OBP
|.297
|.405
|SLG
|.421
|19
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|26
|45/13
|K/BB
|51/7
|18
|SB
|19
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Berrios will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.55), 30th in WHIP (1.217), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
