Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (13-10) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 39-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 14th, 1.384 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 23 7.0 2 0 0 11 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7 at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 175 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 61 stolen bases.

He's slashing .335/.418/.572 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 133 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .272/.381/.597 so far this year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI (118 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .253/.336/.464 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 61 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.294/.430 on the year.

Tovar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.