Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (85-45) on Tuesday, August 29, when they clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to upset. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 12 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 117 times this season and won 77, or 65.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 44, or 38.3%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer 10 times, losing every contest.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 1.5 (+140) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Travis d'Arnaud 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (-111)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

