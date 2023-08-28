Ozzie Albies is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 13, when he went 0-for-3 against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while batting .267.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 13th in slugging.
  • In 68.4% of his games this season (80 of 117), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (22.2%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.0% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • In 53.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 60
.241 AVG .291
.299 OBP .352
.450 SLG .574
22 XBH 31
10 HR 18
38 RBI 52
40/17 K/BB 43/19
2 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) to make his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
