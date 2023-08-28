Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to defeat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 119 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 572 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.440 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (7-10) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has nine quality starts in 25 chances this season.

In 25 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois

