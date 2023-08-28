How to Watch the Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to defeat Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 119 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 572 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.440 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (7-10) for his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- He has nine quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- In 25 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael King
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|9/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|JT Chargois
