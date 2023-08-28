The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (146) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 97 of 130 games this year (74.6%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (30.8%).

Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (14.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has an RBI in 47 of 130 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .317 AVG .252 .357 OBP .309 .506 SLG .444 28 XBH 27 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 89/19 11 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings