On Monday, Ildemaro Vargas (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .242.

In 35 of 61 games this season (57.4%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 61 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 38 .222 AVG .254 .250 OBP .300 .361 SLG .369 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/8 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings