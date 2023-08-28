Dominic Smith vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Dominic Smith (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.
- In 63.3% of his 120 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 5.0% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 26 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.5%).
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.262
|.319
|OBP
|.336
|.300
|SLG
|.378
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|20
|37/15
|K/BB
|40/21
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (9-8) out for his 26th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7).
