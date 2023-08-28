On Monday, C.J. Abrams (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (76 of 121), with more than one hit 29 times (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.6%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 32 games this year (26.4%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 52 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .251 AVG .248 .311 OBP .291 .405 SLG .417 19 XBH 21 7 HR 7 23 RBI 26 45/13 K/BB 51/7 18 SB 16

