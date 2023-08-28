Austin Riley vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .275 with 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 90 of 129 games this season (69.8%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (32.6%).
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven in a run in 49 games this year (38.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.301
|AVG
|.249
|.361
|OBP
|.310
|.547
|SLG
|.459
|32
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|40
|70/24
|K/BB
|66/22
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber will aim to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.48 ERA ranks 55th, 1.474 WHIP ranks 56th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
