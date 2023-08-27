Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is batting .285 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks.

Adams has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 36 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Adams has driven in a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .370 AVG .175 .425 OBP .242 .671 SLG .281 14 XBH 4 3 HR 1 12 RBI 7 23/6 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

