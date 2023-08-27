The Washington Nationals will look to Keibert Ruiz for continued success at the plate when they take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 119 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 571 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (6-7) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has four quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Williams has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins W 3-2 Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins - Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez

