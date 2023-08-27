Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
  • In 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.3% of his games this year, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 20 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 37
.222 AVG .252
.250 OBP .294
.361 SLG .370
4 XBH 11
3 HR 1
10 RBI 15
6/3 K/BB 6/7
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Chargois will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 32 times this season.
  • Over his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .217 against him. He has a 3.56 ERA and averages 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
