Dominic Smith vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .260 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of them.
- In six games this year, he has homered (5.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6%.
- In 34.5% of his games this season (41 of 119), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.5%) he has scored more than once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.254
|AVG
|.267
|.319
|OBP
|.341
|.300
|SLG
|.385
|6
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|19
|37/15
|K/BB
|39/21
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Chargois gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty has 32 appearances in relief this season.
- In 32 games this season, he has a 3.56 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .217 against him.
