The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks while hitting .201.

Call has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Call has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 31 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 55 .207 AVG .196 .293 OBP .313 .314 SLG .291 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/21 K/BB 38/25 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings