The Philadelphia Phillies (70-58) are looking for continued production from a slugger on a roll versus the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. Kyle Schwarber is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Dakota Hudson (5-0, 3.95 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-0, 3.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will send Wheeler (9-6) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.64, a 5.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.099.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson (5-0 with a 3.95 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.95, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Hudson has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Hudson will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.9 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.