Orlando Arcia, with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is 72nd in slugging.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (26.7%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (13.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has had an RBI in 32 games this year (30.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 games this season (38.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 48 .289 AVG .260 .352 OBP .313 .454 SLG .412 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 18 43/17 K/BB 34/14 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings