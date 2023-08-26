The Washington Nationals (60-69) visit the Miami Marlins (65-64) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.91 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.

Irvin is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Irvin will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 outings this season.

Jake Irvin vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 1133 total hits and 26th in MLB action with 522 runs scored. They have the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and are 28th in all of MLB with 123 home runs.

Irvin has pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out four against the Marlins this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-4) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 20-year-old has pitched to a 2.91 ERA this season with 11 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Perez has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Eury Pérez vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.402) and 119 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 3-for-18 with a double, a home run and an RBI in five innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.