Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others in the Miami Marlins-Washington Nationals matchup at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI (144 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He's slashing .284/.333/.471 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 30 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 73 RBI (137 total hits).

He has a .280/.327/.413 slash line on the season.

Meneses has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 0 3 2 at Yankees Aug. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 170 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .354/.397/.454 on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 33 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .236/.325/.499 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.