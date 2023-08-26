How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Jake Irvin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 119 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Nationals rank fourth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 568 (4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Carlos Rodón
|8/23/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Luis Severino
|8/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael King
|8/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
|8/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Eury Pérez
|8/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|8/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kevin Gausman
|8/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Berríos
|8/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Chris Bassitt
|8/31/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Braxton Garrett
