Lane Thomas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 144 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 95 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (13.3%).
- He has scored at least once 70 times this year (54.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.317
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.311
|.506
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|85/19
|11
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.
