The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI last time in action, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 30 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .280.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 93rd in slugging.

In 70.2% of his games this season (85 of 121), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has driven in a run in 43 games this year (35.5%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 57 .302 AVG .257 .342 OBP .311 .448 SLG .376 24 XBH 18 6 HR 5 37 RBI 36 45/15 K/BB 53/18 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings