After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.

Smith has had a hit in 76 of 118 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (5.1%), homering in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 25 games this season (21.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (34.7%), including three games with multiple runs (2.5%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .254 AVG .272 .319 OBP .347 .300 SLG .392 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 19 37/15 K/BB 37/21 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings