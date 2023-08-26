On Saturday, Alex Call (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .203 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks.

Call has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this season (53 of 103), with at least two hits 15 times (14.6%).

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this season, Call has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this year (30.1%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 54 .207 AVG .199 .293 OBP .317 .314 SLG .295 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 35/21 K/BB 36/25 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings