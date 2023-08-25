The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .250.

d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 30 of 53 games this season (56.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (19 of 53), with more than one RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .209 AVG .282 .289 OBP .325 .430 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/10 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0

