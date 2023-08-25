Riley Adams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .295.
- Adams has had a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (35.3%).
- He has homered in four games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Adams has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (11 of 34), with more than one RBI six times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (20.6%), including one multi-run game.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.370
|AVG
|.184
|.425
|OBP
|.259
|.671
|SLG
|.306
|14
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|23/6
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 21st in WHIP (1.172), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
