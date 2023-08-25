Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .295.

Adams has had a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (35.3%).

He has homered in four games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Adams has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (11 of 34), with more than one RBI six times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (20.6%), including one multi-run game.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .370 AVG .184 .425 OBP .259 .671 SLG .306 14 XBH 4 3 HR 1 12 RBI 7 23/6 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

