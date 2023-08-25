On Friday, August 25 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (65-63) host the Washington Nationals (59-69) at LoanDepot park. Braxton Garrett will get the nod for the Marlins, while Joan Adon will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-225). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (7-4, 3.94 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (1-0, 7.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 34 (61.8%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have come away with 50 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win eight times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Michael Chavis 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

