Michael Chavis returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsAugust 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-2 against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is batting .244 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

This season, Chavis has recorded at least one hit in 17 of 28 games (60.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored a run in seven of 28 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .220 AVG .270 .238 OBP .341 .317 SLG .378 2 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 15/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings