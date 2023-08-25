The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .234.
  • In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.9%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this season (24.1%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 58 games (32.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 35
.222 AVG .241
.250 OBP .286
.361 SLG .357
4 XBH 10
3 HR 1
10 RBI 15
6/3 K/BB 6/7
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
