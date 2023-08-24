The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .239 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Vargas has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (7.0%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this year (24.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 34 .222 AVG .250 .250 OBP .296 .361 SLG .370 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/7 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings