Dominic Smith -- hitting .257 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 24 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 113 hits.

Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 117 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.4% of those games.

He has homered in six games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (25 of 117), with more than one RBI nine times (7.7%).

He has scored in 41 of 117 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .254 AVG .277 .319 OBP .350 .300 SLG .399 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 19 37/15 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings